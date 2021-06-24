See All Pediatric Nephrologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Anup Singh, MD

Pediatric Nephrology
4 (12)
Dr. Anup Singh, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kings County Hospital Center

Dr. Singh works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  1
    St Peters University Hospital
    254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (732) 745-8600
    Monday
    Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Open 24 Hours
  2
    Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Hylan Boulevard
    2460 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 (718) 226-5619

  Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  Saint Peter's University Hospital

Proteinuria
Nephrotic Syndrome
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Proteinuria
Nephrotic Syndrome
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease

Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 24, 2021
    Dr. Singh is very approachable and easygoing. He makes things easier and explains the situation well. I would definitely recommend him to everyone as he is very caring and informative.
    Rizza Mae Nonan — Jun 24, 2021
    About Dr. Anup Singh, MD

    Pediatric Nephrology
    English, Spanish and Tagalog
    1245225242
    Kings County Hospital Center
    Brooklyn Childrens Center
    Philippine General Hospital
    Pediatric Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

