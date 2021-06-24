Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anup Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anup Singh, MD is a Pediatric Nephrology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Kings County Hospital Center
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
St Peters University Hospital254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 745-8600MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Cohen Children's Northwell Health Physician Partners Pediatric Specialists at Hylan Boulevard2460 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 226-5619
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is very approachable and easygoing. He makes things easier and explains the situation well. I would definitely recommend him to everyone as he is very caring and informative.
About Dr. Anup Singh, MD
- Pediatric Nephrology
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1245225242
Education & Certifications
- Kings County Hospital Center
- Brooklyn Childrens Center
- Philippine General Hospital
- Pediatric Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.