Dr. Anup Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.



Dr. Shah works at Adrienne LeGendre, MD in Missouri City, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.