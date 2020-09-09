Overview

Dr. Anup Lal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Deckerville Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Lal works at Texas Breast Specialists in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.