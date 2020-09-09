Dr. Anup Lal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Lal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anup Lal, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Deckerville Community Hospital, Lake Huron Medical Center and Mclaren Port Huron.
Locations
Texas Breast Specialists1231 Pine Grove Ave Ste 2F, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-5200
Huron Medical Center1221 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 982-5200Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Deckerville Community Hospital
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lahl is very direct and concise. I do agree that he is a bit soft spoken, but it doesn’t help when everyone is wearing a mask. I go do a Dr. seeking results, no necessarily empathy. He is a results Dr.
About Dr. Anup Lal, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184735300
Education & Certifications
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- St Johns Hosp & Med Ctr
- Saint John Hospital & Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lal has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lal.
