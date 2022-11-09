Dr. Anup Kubal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kubal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anup Kubal, MD
Overview
Dr. Anup Kubal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Locations
Jupiter Office550 Heritage Dr Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 444-0094Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aker Kasten Eye Center1445 NW 2nd Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 338-7722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough, very friendly, and very good
About Dr. Anup Kubal, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kubal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kubal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kubal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kubal has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kubal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kubal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kubal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kubal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kubal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.