Dr. Anup Khatana, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (70)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anup Khatana, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They completed their fellowship with Glaucoma Svc Wills Eye Hosp

Dr. Khatana works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash
    1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Trabeculotomy Ab Externo Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 05, 2022
    Recently I visited Dr Khatana at CEI. As always Dr Khatana is very kind and compassionate. He is an expert in his field and has been taking care of me. I always look forward to visiting him since he answers all my questions very patiently and his staff (the kindness, courtesy and compassion is the motto of the staff) is equally kind and competent in their approach and treatment of the patients. I am very fortunate to find a physician ( and his staff) like Dr Khatana and have no reservations in recommending him. Kodem Rao Aug 5, 2022
    Kodemrao — Aug 05, 2022
    About Dr. Anup Khatana, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912947763
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Glaucoma Svc Wills Eye Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
    Residency
    Internship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anup Khatana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khatana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khatana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khatana works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH. View the full address on Dr. Khatana’s profile.

    Dr. Khatana has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khatana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Khatana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

