Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.5 (139)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Kanodia works at Kanodia MD in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kanodia MD
    660 Cooper Rd Ste 400, Westerville, OH 43081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 495-9198
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anxiety
Autoimmune Diseases
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Intolerances Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 139 ratings
    Patient Ratings (139)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (8)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 29, 2022
    Multiple appointments - multiple supplements based on diagnosis and testing, glutathione IVs/ozone IVs/brain body reset injections/Plaquex IVs/ozone limb bagging - overall improvement in energy, feelings of well being, fatigue/energy, excellent patient communication and focus - really feel cared for by staff, Dr. Kanodia has blend of medical knowledge and intuitive skills, Danny Bruns has been excellent in pinpointing what to address in brain body reset and how to utilize it.
    Anonymous — Jul 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306820063
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Med School|Harvard Medical School
    • Mayo Clin|Mayo Clinic
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anup Kanodia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kanodia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kanodia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kanodia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    139 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanodia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanodia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanodia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanodia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

