Overview

Dr. Anuneet Haas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.



Dr. Haas works at HonorHealth Medical Group in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.