Dr. Anumeha Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anumeha Sheth, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Bhagalpur University/ Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Sheth works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St # 201, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 972-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Anumeha Sheth, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1942514773
Education & Certifications
- Bhagalpur University/ Medical College
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheth works at
