Overview

Dr. Anuja Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at NYU Winthrop Primary Care in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.