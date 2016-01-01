Dr. Anuja Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuja Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuja Mehta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Orlando, FL. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Hospital
Dr. Mehta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Hospital6535 Nemours Pkwy Fl 5, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 650-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
About Dr. Anuja Mehta, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1235423724
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.