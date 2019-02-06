See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Dokras-Jagasia works at Penn Fertility Care in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Univ. of Penn -ob-gyn
    3701 Market St Fl 8, Philadelphia, PA 19104
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Infertility Evaluation
Female Infertility
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 06, 2019
    I have two beautiful, perfect children all thanks to Dr Dokras. She is so warm, patient and absolutely loved having her as my doctor. Highly recommend, especially if you have PCOS.
    About Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740274935
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuja Dokras-Jagasia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dokras-Jagasia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dokras-Jagasia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dokras-Jagasia works at Penn Fertility Care in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dokras-Jagasia’s profile.

    Dr. Dokras-Jagasia has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dokras-Jagasia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Dokras-Jagasia. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dokras-Jagasia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dokras-Jagasia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dokras-Jagasia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

