Dr. Anuja Antony, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Anuja Antony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Antony works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush Craniofacial Center
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 13, 2021
    I met Dr 5 years ago when she suggested a nipple sparing right mastectomy. due to a cancer tumor. She also added an implant to my left breast to even out. The results were magnificent. About a year or so later my implant burst and it needed replacement. A DIEP flap surgery was performed a few yrs later recovery was intense. Again the results were excellent, and felt much more natural because my own tissue and fat were used instead of an implant. It seemed that my left breast was larger than my right and it made me uncomfortable. A few consultations, a year later after fat settled in, it was decided they would again transfer fat from my hips, where there was some buckling (?) from stitches, after the DIEP, to my left breast and deplete some from my right breast. Also, I had an eye lift, both upper & lower lids, in addition to lipo on my neck. My results on my face and entire abdomen was very sublte, remarkably natural. Dr. Antony is a very skilled surgeon
    Jamie Doll Rakowski — Mar 13, 2021
    About Dr. Anuja Antony, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    23 years of experience
    English
    1528228277
    Education & Certifications

    Massachusetts General Hospital
    Stanford University Medical Center
    Stanford Hospital
    UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
