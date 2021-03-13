Overview

Dr. Anuja Antony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Antony works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.