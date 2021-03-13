Dr. Anuja Antony, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antony is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuja Antony, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuja Antony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Antony works at
Locations
Rush Craniofacial Center1725 W Harrison St Ste 425, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr 5 years ago when she suggested a nipple sparing right mastectomy. due to a cancer tumor. She also added an implant to my left breast to even out. The results were magnificent. About a year or so later my implant burst and it needed replacement. A DIEP flap surgery was performed a few yrs later recovery was intense. Again the results were excellent, and felt much more natural because my own tissue and fat were used instead of an implant. It seemed that my left breast was larger than my right and it made me uncomfortable. A few consultations, a year later after fat settled in, it was decided they would again transfer fat from my hips, where there was some buckling (?) from stitches, after the DIEP, to my left breast and deplete some from my right breast. Also, I had an eye lift, both upper & lower lids, in addition to lipo on my neck. My results on my face and entire abdomen was very sublte, remarkably natural. Dr. Antony is a very skilled surgeon
About Dr. Anuja Antony, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Stanford University Medical Center
- Stanford Hospital
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antony has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antony accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antony has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Antony. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antony.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antony, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antony appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.