Overview

Dr. Anuj Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Ultima Spine and Pain in Orlando, FL with other offices in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.