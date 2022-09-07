Dr. Anuj Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anuj Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They graduated from Gujarat University and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center, Christ Hospital, Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic591 Franklin Ave # 591, Nutley, NJ 07110 Directions (973) 295-5376
-
2
Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic643 Mount Prospect Ave # 645, Newark, NJ 07104 Directions (973) 295-5406
-
3
Apex Heart an Vascular Care Vein Clinic143 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 596-6344Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
4
Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic293 Passaic St, Passaic, NJ 07055 Directions (973) 295-5307Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
5
Apex Heart and Vascular Care Vein Clinic2 Smalley Ter, Irvington, NJ 07111 Directions (973) 295-5387Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pmSundayClosed
-
6
Apex Heart and Vascular Care550 Summit Ave Ste 204, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (973) 295-5332
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Christ Hospital
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
I live in Paterson but my doctor referred me to the location in newark but later found that I’m closer to the Nutley location, and I’m so glad I came here! Love how they treat every patient like family they’ll do anything to make you comfortable. Dr. Shah is so friendly and knowledgeable. Thank you.
About Dr. Anuj Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic, Gujarati, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1922274190
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- University of Connecticut|University of Connecticut School Medicine
- Gujarat University
- Interventional Cardiology
