Overview

Dr. Anuj Puppala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Lenox, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Finch University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Puppala works at Hinsdale Orthopaedics, a Division of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute in New Lenox, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.