Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Halethorpe, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital and Upmc Carlisle.

Dr. Prashar works at Kaiser Permanente South Baltimore County Medical Center in Halethorpe, MD with other offices in Kensington, MD, Washington, DC and Silver Spring, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Permanente South Baltimore County
    1701 Twin Springs Rd, Halethorpe, MD 21227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 777-7904
  2. 2
    Kensington Medical Center Asc
    10810 Connecticut Ave, Kensington, MD 20895 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 929-7307
  3. 3
    Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Lab
    700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 359-7460
  4. 4
    Kaiser Permanente Holy Cross Hospital
    1400 Forest Glen Rd, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 905-3600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital
  • Upmc Carlisle

Anal or Rectal Pain
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Anoscopy
Anal or Rectal Pain
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Anoscopy

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 19, 2021
    Dr. Prashar is an amazing doctor. He made me feel very comfortable and he's very approachable. I ended up changing my mind at the last minute about which type of surgery I wanted and he helped make that a smooth transition. I thought he would be upset since it was last minute but he said "this is a lifetime surgery so you need to be happy with your decision" and guess what, I'm extremely happy with my decision. I feel like a new person and I'm so happy with my decision I made. I highly recommend him! Thank you Dr. Prashar!
    Christine Taylor — Jun 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO
    About Dr. Anuj Prashar, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497947543
    Education & Certifications

    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prashar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prashar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Prashar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prashar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prashar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prashar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

