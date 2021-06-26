Overview

Dr. Anuj Malhotra, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Malhotra works at Wagner and Wang Mds in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brachial Plexus Palsy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.