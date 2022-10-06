See All Cardiologists in Lincoln, NE
Dr. Anuj Jain, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anuj Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Boone County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health St. Francis, Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services and Thayer County Health Services.

Dr. Jain works at Bryan Heart - Suite 600 in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bryan Heart - Suite 600
    1600 S 48th St Ste 600, Lincoln, NE 68506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 483-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
  • Boone County Health Center
  • Bryan East Campus
  • CHI Health St. Elizabeth
  • CHI Health St. Francis
  • Fillmore County Hospital
  • Henderson Health Care Services
  • Thayer County Health Services

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Fibrillation
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Palpitations
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aortic Stenosis
Heart Murmur
Pericarditis
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Third Degree Heart Block
Unstable Angina
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
First Degree Heart Block
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Ventricular Septal Defect
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Coarctation of the Aorta
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Impella Device
Kawasaki Disease
Limb Swelling
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Systemic Vasculitis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Jain has cared for both myself and my wife for several years. He is concerned about our overall health issues and how those relate to our cardiac issues. He is very well versed on the medications he recommends for our specific needs and researches new ones that may be better for us. He has a very caring personality and Bryan Heart is fortunate to have him.
    David Penrod — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Anuj Jain, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1295821585
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mo Hosp and Clins
    Residency
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Internship
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
    Board Certifications
    • Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anuj Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jain works at Bryan Heart - Suite 600 in Lincoln, NE. View the full address on Dr. Jain’s profile.

    Dr. Jain has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

