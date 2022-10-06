Dr. Anuj Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Jain, MD
Overview
Dr. Anuj Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Boone County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health St. Francis, Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services and Thayer County Health Services.
Locations
Bryan Heart - Suite 6001600 S 48th St Ste 600, Lincoln, NE 68506 Directions (402) 483-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center
- Boone County Health Center
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Henderson Health Care Services
- Thayer County Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jain has cared for both myself and my wife for several years. He is concerned about our overall health issues and how those relate to our cardiac issues. He is very well versed on the medications he recommends for our specific needs and researches new ones that may be better for us. He has a very caring personality and Bryan Heart is fortunate to have him.
About Dr. Anuj Jain, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1295821585
Education & Certifications
- U Mo Hosp and Clins
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Maulana Azad Med Coll
- Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Jain has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.