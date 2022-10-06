Overview

Dr. Anuj Jain, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Med Coll-Delhi U and is affiliated with Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center, Boone County Health Center, Bryan East Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth, CHI Health St. Francis, Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services and Thayer County Health Services.



Dr. Jain works at Bryan Heart - Suite 600 in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.