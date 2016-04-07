Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Locations
Advanced Pain Management2023 W Vista Way Ste D, Vista, CA 92083 Directions (619) 330-8771
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anuj Gupta has been my pain interventionist for over 6 years. There is a bit of wait time because he is concerned more with patient safety & efficacy of his treatments over how many patients he can see and treat in a day. He is extremely precise & effective with all of the procedures he performs to alleviate my pain/suffering. I would pitch a tent in his office & wait before I would go to another pain management specialist. His staff members are compassionate
About Dr. Anuj Gupta, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073629549
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Coll
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.