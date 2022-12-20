Overview

Dr. Anuj Dua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.



Dr. Dua works at Meridian Surgical PC in Canton, GA with other offices in Cumming, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.