Dr. Anuj Dua, MD
Overview
Dr. Anuj Dua, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Piedmont Mountainside Hospital.
Locations
Meridian Surgical PC684 Sixes Rd Ste 225, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 704-6101
Cumming Rheumatology and Arthritis303 Pirkle Ferry Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 704-6101
Northside Hospital1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (770) 704-6101
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dua was amazing. He was so helpful and was quick to respond to any questions and get me back in his office after surgery. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Anuj Dua, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1104866334
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dua has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dua speaks Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.