Dr. Anuj Daftari, MD
Overview
Dr. Anuj Daftari, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They graduated from St. George's University Medical School and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Anuj Daftari, MD3591 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Always friendly and knowledgeable about my symptoms. Always ready with a plan.
About Dr. Anuj Daftari, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English, Gujarati
- 1043452196
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hospital / Wayne State University
- Case Western Reserve University - Metro Health Medical Center
- St. Barnabas Medical Center
- St. George's University Medical School
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
