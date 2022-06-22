See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Columbia, TN
Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (10)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Dr. Aryal works at Cedar Recovery of Columbia in Columbia, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN and Spring Hill, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cedar Recovery of Columbia
    506 N High St, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 548-8882
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC
    2140 N Thompson Ln Ste 100, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990
  3. 3
    Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN
    5073 Main St Ste 200, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 410-4990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maury Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 22, 2022
    Dr. Aryal preformed a Cortisone injection. He was very patient, seemed interested in my problem and was very competent in his work. The shot didn't relieve all my pain, but I don't believe that is his fault.
    Rwood — Jun 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD
    About Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992903504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
