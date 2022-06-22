Dr. Aryal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Maury Regional Medical Center and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Dr. Aryal works at
Locations
1
Cedar Recovery of Columbia506 N High St, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 548-8882
2
Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC2140 N Thompson Ln Ste 100, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 410-4990
3
Comprehensive Pain and Neurology Center, PLLC, Murfreesboro, TN5073 Main St Ste 200, Spring Hill, TN 37174 Directions (615) 410-4990
Hospital Affiliations
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aryal preformed a Cortisone injection. He was very patient, seemed interested in my problem and was very competent in his work. The shot didn't relieve all my pain, but I don't believe that is his fault.
About Dr. Anuj Aryal, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1992903504
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- Addiction Medicine, Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aryal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aryal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aryal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aryal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aryal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.