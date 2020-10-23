Dr. Anuj Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anuj Agarwal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anuj Agarwal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
Florida Heart Associates1550 BARKLEY CIR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 938-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
I was very impressed by Dr. Agarwal patient dynamic. He spent a lot of time listening to my complaint and immediately took action. I felt very comfortable having him by my side. He is a caring doctor and surgeon.
About Dr. Anuj Agarwal, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1235172768
Education & Certifications
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- St Josephs Regl Med Ctr
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.