Dr. Anubhav Amin, MD

Neurosurgery
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Anubhav Amin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Dr. Amin works at Orthopedics at Meridian Pavilion in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Center at Meridian Pavilion
    11011 Meridian Ave N Ste 201, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Northwest
  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Back Pain

Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anubhav Amin, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1659773117
