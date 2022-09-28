Dr. Anubha Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anubha Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Anubha Sinha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They completed their residency with Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital Program
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
-
1
A. Sinha267 Us Highway 202/31 S, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-8200
-
2
Gregory D Hirsch MD203 Omni Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 788-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a previous patient of this doctor and I can tell you from experience that she is not only incompetent, but she took me off of the GI medicine I had been taking for over 20 years and also prescribed new medicine at the incorrect dosage. This caused me to be very sick for 6 months. This is why I strongly recommend any new patients to go to any other GI doctor!
About Dr. Anubha Sinha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi
- 1730107145
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College Of Medicine/Hahnemann University Hospital Program
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
