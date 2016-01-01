Overview

Dr. Anu Mallapaty, DO is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mallapaty works at ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally, Food Poisoning and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.