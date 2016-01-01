Dr. Anu Mallapaty, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mallapaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Mallapaty, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anu Mallapaty, DO is a Pediatric Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Mallapaty works at
Locations
1
Ent (otolaryngology)- Columbiadoctors Riverdale270 W 231st St, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions (212) 305-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anu Mallapaty, DO
- Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1962843730
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
