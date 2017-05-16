Dr. Anu Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Gupta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Advanced OB/GYN Associates3201 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 107, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 276-9902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent doctor with very good bedside manners.We had a short wait time which is not usual at ob gyn office.She is very compassionate physician who treated me with respect.She understood my needs and took time to answer all my questions.Highly recommend to anyone who is looking for an ob gyn physician.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1063740728
- KARL FRANZENS UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
