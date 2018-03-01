Overview

Dr. Anu Chandok, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chandok works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.