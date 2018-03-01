See All Hematologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Anu Chandok, MD

Hematology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anu Chandok, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chandok works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology
    1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 (516) 883-0122

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2018
    Outstanding and compassionate doctor. I highly recommend her to anyone needing a doctor in this field.
    LS in Roslyn — Mar 01, 2018
    About Dr. Anu Chandok, MD

    • Hematology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346415734
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Medical Oncology
