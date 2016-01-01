Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anu Abraham, MD
Overview
Dr. Anu Abraham, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital and University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Locations
University of Utah Health Care30 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 585-7676
Nevada Gastroenterology247 Bluffs Ave Ste 102, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (801) 585-7676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Maternal Fetal Medicine-elko976 Mountain City Hwy, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (801) 585-7676
Univ of Utah Hosp & Clinics50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 213-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Anu Abraham, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1720242464
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
