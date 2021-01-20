Dr. Antwana Wright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antwana Wright, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antwana Wright, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Wright works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
Dr. Wright has been treating the vascular problem I have with my left leg for about 3 years. She has been very observant and I feel she knows her business. Two stents were put in first time and second problem she discovered my femural artery was clogged and quickly performed surgery. I would recommend Dr. Wright to anyone. Her bedside manner is wonderful, always happy and making me feel relaxed.
About Dr. Antwana Wright, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1013113885
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Vascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wright using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
Dr. Wright has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.