Overview

Dr. Antronette McKenzie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.



Dr. McKenzie works at Desoto Family Medical Center in Southaven, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.