Dr. Antranig Kalaydjian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.
They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 123 Summer St Ste 320, Worcester, MA 01608 Directions (508) 368-3140
Reliant Medical Group Inc.5 Neponset St, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 852-0600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Umass Memorial Mri & Imaging Center LLC28 Newton St, Southborough, MA 01772 Directions (508) 964-5580
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
