Dr. Antony Sankoorikal, MD
Overview
Dr. Antony Sankoorikal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Countryside Arthritis Center2655 State Road 580 Ste 201, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 797-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was suffering with a condition that no one could figure out. He figured out what was wrong with me in five minutes. The staff is nice and he is congenial. Very on target and concise
About Dr. Antony Sankoorikal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093769549
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sankoorikal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sankoorikal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sankoorikal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sankoorikal has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sankoorikal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Sankoorikal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sankoorikal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sankoorikal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sankoorikal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.