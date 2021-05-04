Dr. Antony Innasimuthu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Innasimuthu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antony Innasimuthu, MD
Overview
Dr. Antony Innasimuthu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Innasimuthu works at
Locations
The Heart & Vascular Clinic620 Stanton Christiana Rd Ste 203, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 338-9444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
The Heart and Vascular Clinic212 Carter Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 261-8200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
The Heart & Vascular Clinic410 Foulk Rd Ste 101, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 518-6200Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Professional service,very polite & nice human being.
About Dr. Antony Innasimuthu, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Marathi and Tamil
- 1104080639
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- UPMC - Shadyside Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
