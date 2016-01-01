See All Rheumatologists in Upland, CA
Dr. Antony Hou, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antony Hou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hou works at Inland RHU/Osteo Med Grp in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Inland RHU/Osteo Med Grp
    Inland RHU/Osteo Med Grp
1238 E Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-0099

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Casa Colina Hospital
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Arthritis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Antony Hou, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1114926367
    Education & Certifications

    Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    Scripps Mercy Hospital
    Medical Education
    Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    University of California, Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antony Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hou has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

