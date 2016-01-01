Dr. Antony Hou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antony Hou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antony Hou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Upland, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital and San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hou works at
Locations
Inland RHU/Osteo Med Grp1238 E Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 982-0099
Hospital Affiliations
- Casa Colina Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Antony Hou, MD
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1114926367
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Scripps Mercy Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- University of California, Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hou has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Arthritis and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hou speaks Mandarin.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hou.
