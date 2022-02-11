Overview

Dr. Antony Daros, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from A. T. Still University, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine Kirksville, MO Doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine|At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.



Dr. Daros works at MDVIP - Grand Blanc, Michigan in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.