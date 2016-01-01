Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antony Chen, MD
Dr. Antony Chen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.
Antony S C Chen MD13443 Maple Ave Ste 1A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 762-6899
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
