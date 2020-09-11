See All Podiatrists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Antonius Su, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonius Su, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Su works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Chandler, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona
    595 N Dobson Rd Ste 71, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 963-9000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Plantar Fasciitis

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chandler Group
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Lincoln
    • Meritain Health
    • Midwest Life
    • MultiPlan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Su?

    Sep 11, 2020
    Dr Su has now removed two ingrown toenail for me. He and Kristal were very friendly, knowledgeable, and efficient. I trust him with my podiatry needs
    Kristy — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antonius Su, DPM
    About Dr. Antonius Su, DPM

    Podiatry
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    29 years of experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    English, Spanish
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1891783775
    • 1891783775
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Western Medical Center Santa Ana
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    San Francisco State University
    • San Francisco State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonius Su, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Su works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona in Chandler, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Su’s profile.

    Dr. Su has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

