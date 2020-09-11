Dr. Antonius Su, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonius Su, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonius Su, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Dr. Su works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists of Arizona595 N Dobson Rd Ste 71, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 963-9000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chandler Group
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Lincoln
- Meritain Health
- Midwest Life
- MultiPlan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zurich
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Su?
Dr Su has now removed two ingrown toenail for me. He and Kristal were very friendly, knowledgeable, and efficient. I trust him with my podiatry needs
About Dr. Antonius Su, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891783775
Education & Certifications
- Western Medical Center Santa Ana
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- San Francisco State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Su has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Su, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Su appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.