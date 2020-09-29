Dr. Antonious Bittar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bittar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonious Bittar, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonious Bittar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Bittar works at
Locations
-
1
Anthony R. Bittar M.d P.A.4101 James Casey St Ste 310, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bittar?
Dr Bittar cared for me during an emergency 6-day hospitalization and again a year later for an unrelated surgery. I received the best care possible during the hospitalization, follow-up, surgery, and post-surgical care. (It was also nice, pre-surgery, to hear how much the surgical center staff and my surgery team like him.) Dr Bittar is very good at what he does; he also listens and has a caring manner which I appreciate. When I contact his office with a question or a concern I know they will get back to me soon. Dr B even called me himself once to follow up on an issue. I recommend him completely.
About Dr. Antonious Bittar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760411292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bittar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bittar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bittar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bittar works at
Dr. Bittar has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bittar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bittar speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bittar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bittar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bittar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bittar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.