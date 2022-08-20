Dr. Antonious Attallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Attallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonious Attallah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonious Attallah, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They graduated from 2006 and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Eastside Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C.25195 Kelly Rd Ste A, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 775-4594Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Eastside Cardiovascular Medicine, PC17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 303, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (313) 343-3804
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Total Health Care, USA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am 54 and had heart palpitations. It kinda scared me. Also, at my age, some of my friends are having heart attacks. I went to him and he is not only knowledgeable, compassionate but very thorough. He recommended getting “my baseline.” He ordered an Echo, EKG 2 week monitor and a CT of my heart. Fortunately all was ok. When I went back he was very clear, reassuring and articulate. He knows what he’s doing but most importantly he career. I felt he’s passionate about his profession.
About Dr. Antonious Attallah, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic and French
Education & Certifications
- 2012
- 2009
- 2006
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Attallah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Attallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Attallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Attallah speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Attallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Attallah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Attallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Attallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.