Nephrology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mattoon, IL. They graduated from CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Dr. Papadopoulos works at Family Medical Center in Mattoon, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    SBL Family Medical Center
    200 Richmond Ave E, Mattoon, IL 61938 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 234-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Renal Scan

Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2020
    GREAT DOCTOR. CARES ABOUT PATIENTS. TAKES THE TIME TO REALLY UNDEDRSTAND AND DOES PROPER PATIENT ASSESMENT
    — Jan 10, 2020
    About Dr. Antonios Papadopoulos, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467562116
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CATHOLIC UNIVERSITY OF LOUVAIN
    Medical Education

