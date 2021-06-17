Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arvelakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Arvelakis works at
Locations
-
1
Yale University School of Medicine333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 530-7666Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Arvelakis?
I was so nervous before surgery and i'm sure he could tell so he changed the subject and we started talking about our dogs instead. It worked!!! He totally put my mind at ease. He then discussed the plan and everything went according to the plan. Kind, knowledgeable, and skilled. An overall great surgery experience.
About Dr. Antonios Arvelakis, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1558377044
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arvelakis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arvelakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arvelakis works at
Dr. Arvelakis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arvelakis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arvelakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arvelakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.