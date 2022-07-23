Dr. Antonio Yuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Yuk, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Yuk, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Dr. Yuk works at
Locations
-
1
Antonio C. Yuk, M.D. S.C.380 N Terra Cotta Rd Ste I, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (815) 356-5577Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Yuk done a fusion in 1990 on my neck. 32 years still no problem. He was great!!!!!
About Dr. Antonio Yuk, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1235181306
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
