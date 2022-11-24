See All Spine Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Antonio Webb, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antonio Webb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Webb works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Spinal Clinic PA
    9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-6432
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    University of Texas Health Science Center
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 4A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 450-9880
  3. 3
    University of Texas Health Science Center
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 4A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • North Central Baptist Hospital
  • South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr. Webb is amazing and realy cares about all his patients
    — Nov 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Antonio Webb, MD
    About Dr. Antonio Webb, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1003226440
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Back Institute
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • Georgetown Univeristy
    • The University of Texas at San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb works at South Texas Spinal Clinic in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Webb’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

