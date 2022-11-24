Dr. Antonio Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Webb, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Webb, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown Univeristy and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, North Central Baptist Hospital and South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital.
Locations
South Texas Spinal Clinic PA9150 Huebner Rd Ste 290, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 614-6432Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
University of Texas Health Science Center8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 4A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9880
University of Texas Health Science Center8300 Floyd Curl Dr # 4A, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- North Central Baptist Hospital
- South Texas Spine And Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Webb is amazing and realy cares about all his patients
About Dr. Antonio Webb, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Back Institute
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Georgetown Univeristy
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Webb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.