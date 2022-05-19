Dr. Antonio Uria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Uria, MD
Overview
Dr. Antonio Uria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Uria works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group PC650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-7000
-
2
south shore office242 Merrick Rd Ste 302, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Uria and his staff were not only wonderful when I had a tummy tuck almost 10 years ago but the results are outstanding. I write this review now because I've seen 4 woman that had the same surgery elsewhere. Not one had the results of perfection like I did. When I looked at each one of them post op, I thought "WOW, Dr Uria is the best!" Not to brag but my body looked so much better and I am NOT a petite "skinny" girl. Their scarring was noticeable and they still appeared to have a bit of a belly. I remember the day clearly when the bandages were removed, my daughters face dropped and she said OH MY GOD. I looked down and cried because I couldn't believe what I looked like. I literally had a 6 pack. :) The scar is so minimal you would have to look good to see it. Still today!! The others had horrible scars and not even close to the flat stomach I had. Not proud to say that I have gained weight (about 30 lbs) but my stomach... still flat and tight!! Amazing. THE BEST!!
About Dr. Antonio Uria, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821173709
Education & Certifications
- MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uria speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Uria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uria.
