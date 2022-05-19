Overview

Dr. Antonio Uria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Uria works at Plastic Surgery Group PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.