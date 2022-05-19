See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Antonio Uria, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Antonio Uria, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Uria works at Plastic Surgery Group PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic Surgery Group PC
    650 NORTHERN BLVD, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 466-7000
  2. 2
    south shore office
    242 Merrick Rd Ste 302, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 536-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Deformity Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Antonio Uria, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1821173709
    Education & Certifications

    • MOUNT SINAI MEDICAL CENTER OF GREATER MIAMI
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Uria, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uria is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Uria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uria.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

