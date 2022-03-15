Dr. Antonio Ucar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ucar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Antonio Ucar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Ucar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PANAMA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Ucar works at
Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ucar was very thorough in explaining the history of my diagnosis and answering any questions I or my family member had. He was very caring and eased my stress. He treated me holistically, weighing risks and benefits and making me aware of both
About Dr. Antonio Ucar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1851388052
Education & Certifications
- Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF PANAMA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ucar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ucar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ucar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ucar speaks Spanish.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Ucar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ucar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ucar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ucar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.