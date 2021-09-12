Overview

Dr. Antonio Suarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and Uhealth Tower.



Dr. Suarez works at Lennar Foundation Medical Center in Coral Gables, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.