Dr. Antonio Serrano, MD

Family Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Antonio Serrano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Arlington, TX. They graduated from University Of The East Ramon Med Center.

Dr. Serrano works at EXPRESS CARE CHIROPRACTIC AND REH in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Antonio P. Serrano M.d. P.A.
    100 W Pioneer Pkwy Ste 111, Arlington, TX 76010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 860-3001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Antonio Serrano, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1386676989
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University Of The East Ramon Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Antonio Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Serrano works at EXPRESS CARE CHIROPRACTIC AND REH in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Serrano’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

