Dr. Serna IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonio Serna IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Antonio Serna IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Serna IV works at
Locations
San Antonio Tx Endoscopy Asc Lpthe520 E Euclid Ave, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 271-0606
Baptist Medical Center111 Dallas St, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 297-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor with wonderful bed side manners. Made me feel very comfortable and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Antonio Serna IV, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1538208541
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serna IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serna IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Serna IV works at
Dr. Serna IV has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophageal Varices, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serna IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Serna IV. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serna IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serna IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serna IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.