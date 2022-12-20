See All Oncologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Antonio Santillan-Gomez, MD

Oncology
4.5 (87)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Antonio Santillan-Gomez, MD is an Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LYON 1 / UFR OF MEDICINE AT LAENNEC and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Santillan-Gomez works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    San Antonio Medical Center
    5206 Research Dr, San Antonio, TX 78240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 595-5300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    San Antonio Stone Oak
    18707 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 320, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 545-6972
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Heart Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I was in the care of Dr. Antonio Santillan- Gomez for 7 months. Words cannot express what an exceptional physician he is, but I will give it a try! Aside from his knowledge and skill as an Oncology surgeon, he was approachable, accessible, and kind. When I was sitting in front of him, for any reason, I knew I had his complete attention, and he had the gift of explaining information so that it was easily understood. His support outside of our appointments was unlike anything I have experienced with a doctor. If I had a follow up question, no matter about what or when, he was always quick to respond. In addition, I greatly appreciated his unique ability to read how I was feeling during difficult moments, and he always seemed to know just the right time to bring in a little light humor to make me feel at ease. There were times that appointments were delayed because he was tied up in surgery, but I was glad to offer some grace and patience because he was worth the wait.
    Kristen Smith — Dec 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Antonio Santillan-Gomez, MD
    About Dr. Antonio Santillan-Gomez, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013055813
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LYON 1 / UFR OF MEDICINE AT LAENNEC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Antonio Santillan-Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santillan-Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santillan-Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santillan-Gomez works at Texas Oncology Surgical Specialists in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Santillan-Gomez’s profile.

    Dr. Santillan-Gomez has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santillan-Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Santillan-Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santillan-Gomez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santillan-Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santillan-Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

